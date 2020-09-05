80 new special trains to start from Sept 12: Here is the full list

Railway board chairman VK Yadav also said that trains will operate whenever there is a demand from states for examinations or similar purposes. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo)

Amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country, Indian Railways on Saturday said that 80 more special trains will start from September 12 adding that reservations for the same will begin from September 10.

Railway board chairman VK Yadav said these 80 trains will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation. He also said that trains will operate whenever there is a demand from states for examinations or similar purposes.

Here is a list of the special trains that will begin operations on September 12 and reservations for these will start from September 10: