80-year-old MP man found tied to hospital bed over alleged non-payment of bill, CM Chouhan takes note

In a disturbing incident, an 80-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur was found tied to a bed at a hospital over alleged non-payment of hospital bill. According to the district collector, a team has been sent to the hospital to investigate the matter and a police probe is underway. “The report is awaited. Action will be taken accordingly,” the official stated.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took note of the incident and said the culprits will not be spared, assuring strict action.

“A case of cruelty with a senior citizen in a hospital in Shajapur has come to notice. The culprits will not be spared, strict action will be taken,” Chouhan tweeted.

According to reports, the man was brought to Shajapur District Hospital due to stomach ailment earlier in the week. The patient was allegedly tied to the hospital bed when the family members were unable to pay the hospital bill and urged the hospital administration to discharge him for home. As per reports, the elderly man’s daughter had made a couple of deposits with the hospital but was unable to settle the final bill.

Time and again, the Central government, has called for the need to show compassion amid such distressing times and treat people, especially those in the front-line of India’s Covid-19 fight, with respect and dignity.

In many of his addresses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that violence or ill behaviour against doctors, nurses, patients and personnel engaged in the Covid-19 care shall not be tolerated.