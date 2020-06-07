Sections
Home / India News / 80-year-old MP man found tied to hospital bed over alleged non-payment of bill, CM Chouhan takes note

80-year-old MP man found tied to hospital bed over alleged non-payment of bill, CM Chouhan takes note

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took note of the incident and said the culprits will not be spared, assuring strict action.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)

In a disturbing incident, an 80-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur was found tied to a bed at a hospital over alleged non-payment of hospital bill. According to the district collector, a team has been sent to the hospital to investigate the matter and a police probe is underway. “The report is awaited. Action will be taken accordingly,” the official stated.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took note of the incident and said the culprits will not be spared, assuring strict action.

“A case of cruelty with a senior citizen in a hospital in Shajapur has come to notice. The culprits will not be spared, strict action will be taken,” Chouhan tweeted.

According to reports, the man was brought to Shajapur District Hospital due to stomach ailment earlier in the week. The patient was allegedly tied to the hospital bed when the family members were unable to pay the hospital bill and urged the hospital administration to discharge him for home. As per reports, the elderly man’s daughter had made a couple of deposits with the hospital but was unable to settle the final bill.



Time and again, the Central government, has called for the need to show compassion amid such distressing times and treat people, especially those in the front-line of India’s Covid-19 fight, with respect and dignity.

In many of his addresses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that violence or ill behaviour against doctors, nurses, patients and personnel engaged in the Covid-19 care shall not be tolerated.    

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From Claw-ver to Purr-ty: Some of Internet’s glorious cats of the week
Jun 07, 2020 13:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 confirmed in the latest leak
Jun 07, 2020 13:49 IST
Tahira’s powerful poem on National Cancer Survivors Day advocates self-love
Jun 07, 2020 13:42 IST
Alia is a picture of serenity as she she enjoys the sunset in her balcony
Jun 07, 2020 13:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.