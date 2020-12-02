81 Telugu NRI organisations push for Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao

As many as 81 Telugu Non-Resident Indian organisations across the world have launched a joint campaign for mobilising public support to request the Government of India to confer the country’s highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna - on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year.

Under the banner of Mythri International, USA, these organisations including Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, Telugu Association of North America (TANA), North American Telugu Association (NATA), American Telugu Association (ATA) etc, started a signature campaign in October through various for appealing that Rao be conferred with Bharat Ratna. The campaign will conclude in the first week of December.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mythri International executive committee member Prasad Swarna said many NRI organisations had been conducting events with the theme: “Remembering PV on his centenary birth anniversary” from October to December. Many organizations had also participated in TV shows with topics pertaining to PV’s stupendous achievements for the nation and people of India at large, Swarna said.

“As part of that, they have been mobilising the support of NRIs from various states of USA and across the globe and intelligent individuals who know the prowess of late Rao in requesting the Government of India to confer Bharat Ratna on him,” he said.

A separate YouTube channel – BharatRatna4PV and a Facebook page were also created to spread the message apart from popularising the activities and programmes being done by the Telugu NRIs, he added.

He requested the general public to join the campaign on these social media platforms and see that the former Prime Minister is conferred the highest civilian award on his birth centenary year.

Rao died in New Delhi on December 23, 2004.