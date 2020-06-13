Sections
Home / India News / 85 fresh Covid-19 cases take Kerala’s coronavirus tally to 2,407

85 fresh Covid-19 cases take Kerala’s coronavirus tally to 2,407

Among the new coronavirus cases, 53 are expatriates, 18 came from other states and 10 people got infected from others, the CM’s office said adding full lockdown will be in place on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 21:02 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiurvananthapuram

The total number of people under observation has risen to 2, 35,000 and the state has 117 containment zones. (ANI PHOTO.)

Kerala on Saturday reported 85 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 2,407, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said. Amid a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, there is some relief also as 46 people were cured and discharged from hospitals.

Among the new coronavirus cases, 53 are expatriates, 18 came from other states and 10 people got infected from others, his office said adding full lockdown will be in place on Sunday. Currently, the active cases are 1,342, at least 1,045 people have recovered and there have been 20 deaths. The total number of people under observation has risen to 2, 35,000 and the state has 117 containment zones.

As more flights are expected from the middle-eastern countries, the worried government has issued an order making a Covid-19-free certificate mandatory for all passengers coming by chartered flights. This has evoked sharp reactions from the expatriate community and opposition parties. “It is a cruel move. The government should withdraw it immediately,” said state opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The latest notification came at a time when many organisations working among the expat community in the Gulf arranged chartered flights to reach home as coronavirus cases shot up in some countries. At least, 400 chartered flights are being planned in one-month. They said the move was highly discriminatory as people coming by ‘Vande Bharat’ flights did not need such a certificate. At least, 212 people from the state have died in the Gulf due to Covid-19 in the last two months.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bengali filmmaker dons doctor’s hat to treat patients in cyclone-hit Sundarbans
Jun 13, 2020 21:36 IST
Differences can be resolved, don’t burn your bridges
Jun 13, 2020 21:34 IST
Goa’s Covid-19 tally crosses 500 with 60 new cases
Jun 13, 2020 21:33 IST
Embrace your heroes early on, Joy Bhattacharjya tells students
Jun 13, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.