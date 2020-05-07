Sections
85 more Covid-19 positive cases in BSF, tally in forces nears 400

The central paramilitary forces now have a total of 383 active cases and 13 cured cases across the country and maximum of these active cases are from the CRPF (158), followed by BSF (152), 45 from the ITBP, 15 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 13 cases are from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Updated: May 07, 2020 04:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A BSF personnel is seen wearing protective face masks amid rising coronavirus concerns at India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT hoto))

Eighty-five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, raising the number of Covid-19 infections in the Central Armed Police Forces close to 400.

This is highest spike in Covid-19 cases in a day in any of the paramilitary forces. BSF has reported most of its cases from Delhi, Kolkata and Tripura. The BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj said that the infections have been reported while performing operational and essential duties. Bhardwaj said that each establishment of the BSF is following the standard operating procedures that are in place to contain the coronavirus disease.

The central paramilitary forces now have a total of 383 active cases and 13 cured cases across the country and maximum of these active cases are from the CRPF (158), followed by BSF (152), 45 from the ITBP, 15 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 13 cases are from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Meanwhile, the force opened the two floors of its headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday, which were sealed on Monday after a driver had tested positive.



Around 10 lakh strong border guarding forces are deployed for counter-insurgency, border guarding and law and order duties across the country. The spike in Covid-19 infections in CAPFs in last one week has raised concerns among its brass.

