87 from Tripura stranded abroad due to Covid-19 to be brought back to India

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted at the Guwahati airport . The Tripura residents coming back from Russia and Ukraine would fly to Guwahati after which the Tripura government would make arrangements to ferry them back to the state. (PTI File )

Eighty-seven people from Tripura, who are stranded in Russia, Ukraine and Bangladesh due to the ban on international travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, would be among the nearly 400 people from different northeastern states to be brought back to India, Tripura’s law minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Saturday.

Among the 198 Indians stranded in Ukraine, 25 are from Tripura and 177 from other northeastern states while 53 Indians are stranded in Bangladesh. There are nine people from Tripura who are stranded in Russia.

“We were informed by the ministry of home affairs that the northeastern people stranded in Bangladesh, Russia and Ukraine will be brought back. But the dates of their travel are not finalised yet,” Nath said late on Saturday evening while speaking to reporters.

Those coming back from Russia and Ukraine would fly to Guwahati and the Tripura government has been asked to bring them back from the Assam city. The Assam government has also been asked to make arrangements for their stay till they move to their own state.

Those being brought back from Bangladesh would travel on a bus and enter the state through the Akhaura Integrated Check-post, as per the travel plan.

The Tripura government has got a list of as many as 39,799 people who are stranded in different parts of the country. Among them, more than 1,200 people have already returned to the state and another 2,640 are expected to reach from Bengaluru and Chennai.

Tripura has 165 Covid-19 cases of which 64 people have recovered, according to latest health department record. It also said that samples of 13,178 people have been tested so far.