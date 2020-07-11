88 new Covid-19 cases take Kerala’s tally to 7,438, hike in locally-infected patients worrying

Kerala on Saturday reported 488 new coronavirus cases as there is a sharp increase in locally-transmitted cases which raised alarm bells for the state. Among the fresh Covid-19 cases, 234 are locally-infected and the Indian Medical Association Kerala chapter has said community transmission has taken place in the state and there is no point in hiding it.

With 488 fresh Covid-19 cases, the state’s total went up to 7,438 – out of this 2,680 patients are under treatment and 3,965 people have recovered, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state has reported two deaths taking the death toll to 31. With the increase in locally-infected cases containment zones also increased to 168. But the CM said community transmission is yet to take place in the state.

Pinarayi Vijayan said in view of the rising cases the government will restrict protest rallies to avoid further spread of the disease. The state has been witnessing a series of protests seeking the resignation of the Chief Minister in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The Customs Department had seized 30 kgs of gold from an air cargo consignment from the United Arab Emirates to the country’s consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Swapna Suresh, who was working as an IT consultant under the state IT Ministry, had gone underground after the seizure. Later, the CM had transferred his principal secretary M Sivasankar who was reported to be close to Suresh.

The Union Home Ministry had later handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency and the CM had welcomed it. But the opposition is on the warpath saying he was aware of the ‘shady dealings’ that took place right under his nose.

“Everyone has the right to protest. But the situation is different now as we are going through a serious pandemic crisis. There is no distancing and masks in some of these protests. They are endangering lives of policemen also,” said the CM adding the protests were politically-motivated.

The government has also decided to ban fishing in view of the hike in Covid-19 cases in coastal hamlets. In state capital, Thiruvananthapuram triple lockdown will remain in containment zones only but in other areas it will be a normal lockdown, he said.