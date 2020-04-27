Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 9 CMs to speak with PM Modi during meeting over lockdown, exit strategy

9 CMs to speak with PM Modi during meeting over lockdown, exit strategy

Chief ministers of all states are expected to be present at the meeting through video conferencing.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This meeting will be the fourth between PM Modi and the CMs on the coronavirus pandemic since March 20. (HT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with several chief ministers on Monday morning and nine of them will speak to him on issues from another extension of the lockdown to an exit plan and how it should be implemented.

Chief ministers of all states are expected to be present at the meeting through video conferencing, the fourth between PM Modi and the CMs on the coronavirus pandemic since March 20, and nine of them will get to speak due to time constraints.

These are chief ministers of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana.

Also Watch | PM Modi discusses lockdown exit strategy with CMs: All the key details



 



The Prime Minister had talked about limited time at an earlier meeting and urged the CMs to feel free to either write to him or call him and promised to take into consideration their views.

The interaction between PM Modi and the chief ministers is expected to focus on the next move in India’s plan against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as well as a graded exit from the 40-day lockdown.

Several states want restrictions under the national lockdown to be eased in regions that have not witnessed local outbreaks of Covid-19 amid demands for curbs to remain in place in hotspots.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday there were 300 disease-free districts in the country and another 297 districts did not have any hotspots or small areas having more than five cases. He said only 127 districts in the country have Covid-19 hotspots or red zones.

“In the last one week, there are 66 districts from where no case has been reported and 56 districts from where no case reported in the past 14 days,” he said.

The Union health minister said this indicated that the disease has been contained largely to hotspots.

The states have said there should be a continued ban on mass gatherings; educational institutions must remain closed; interstate transport prohibited, except in cases of enabling the movement of migrant workers, and social distancing must be strictly observed.

However, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal indicated that ending the lockdown will not be easy and a top medical expert advising the Delhi government arguing for the extension of the lockdown beyond May 3.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has also said the state will like to continue with the lockdown in containment zones in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Thane – the major hubs of the disease.

The states are also expected to demand a financial package from the Centre, and an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has written to the Prime Minister, seeking a “generous financial package” for Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, and enhancing the borrowing limit under the FRBM Act.

Another key issue expected to be discussed at the meeting is a clearer policy on migrant workers and the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are expected to seek relaxation on interstate transport for allowing stranded labourers to return home.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Covid-19: J&K evacuates 369 students from Kota
Apr 27, 2020 19:04 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.