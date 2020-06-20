Sections
Home / India News / 9 forest officers transferred after death of six elephants in eleven days in Chhattisgarh

9 forest officers transferred after death of six elephants in eleven days in Chhattisgarh

Six elephant deaths were reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and (Dharamjaigarh) Raigarh districts.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:23 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Raipur

On Thursday, a tusker died of electrocution at a village in Raigarh district and two villagers were arrested in this connection. (HT PHOTO.)

After the death of six elephants in the last eleven days in Chhattisgarh, the state government has reshuffled nine Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) on Friday.

The divisional forest officers (DFOs) of Balrampur and Dharamjaigarh, where the deaths of the elephants took place were also transferred.

Six elephant deaths were reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and (Dharamjaigarh) Raigarh districts.

“Some officers were shifted because of elephant deaths but a couple of them was routine reshuffle,” said a senior officer in the government on condition of anonymity.



According to an order issued, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) Atul Kumar Shukla (IFS-1986) has been transferred as PCCF State Research, Training and Climate Change and Director, Chhattisgarh State Forest Research and Training Institute, Raipur and PV Narsingh Rao (IFS-1987) is now made the PCCF wildlife.

Eight other officers were also transferred.

On Thursday, a tusker died of electrocution at a village in Raigarh district and two villagers were arrested in this connection.

Earlier this week, an elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire at a farm in a village in Raigarh, while an elephant calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two tuskers were recovered from the Pratappur forest range in Surajpur district, while another elephant was found dead in neighbouring Balrampur district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Distribute textbooks, continue classes online: Mumbai civic body tells schools
Jun 20, 2020 01:22 IST
55-year-old cop dies of virus, Mumbai Police toll touches 31
Jun 20, 2020 01:21 IST
Can’t hold final-year exams; tests for non-professional courses optional: Maharashtra government
Jun 20, 2020 01:13 IST
Kirti Kulhari to champion the cause of animal welfare
Jun 20, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.