Sections
Home / India News / 9 IFS officers reshuffled after death of 6 elephants in 11 days in Chhattisgarh

9 IFS officers reshuffled after death of 6 elephants in 11 days in Chhattisgarh

Six elephant deaths have been reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and Raigarh districts.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:34 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Raipur

Two elephants were electrocuted in Dharamjaigarh under Raigarh and a calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district. (HT Photo)

The Chhattisgarh government transferred nine Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, including the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), on Friday following the death of six elephants in the last 11 days in the state.

Eight other officers were also transferred. The divisional forest officers (DFOs) of Balrampur and Dharamjaigarh, where the elephants died, were among them.

Six elephant deaths have been reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and Raigarh districts.

“Some officers were shifted because of elephant deaths but a couple was routine reshuffle,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.



Atul Kumar Shukla, the principal chief conservator of forest or PCCF (wildlife), has been transferred as PCCF state research, training and climate change. He is a 1986 batch officer.

PV Narsingh Rao, an IFS officer of the 1987 batch, is now the PCCF (wildlife). Rao was the director of the Chhattisgarh State Forest Research and Training Institute in Raipur.

Two elephants were electrocuted in Dharamjaigarh under Raigarh and a calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two tuskers were recovered from the Pratappur forest range in Surajpur district and another elephant was found dead in neighbouring Balrampur district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Germany, France, UK press Iran to provide atomic site access
Jun 20, 2020 08:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 5 days of institutional quarantine compulsory for those infected with Covid-19 in Delhi and all the latest news
Jun 20, 2020 09:00 IST
Patna University to hold pending BA exam on July 21; PUSU dissatisfied
Jun 20, 2020 08:51 IST
Former Formula One driver Zanardi critical after surgery for severe head injury
Jun 20, 2020 08:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.