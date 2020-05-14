9 labourers electrocuted as tractor rams power pole in Andhra Pradesh

The tractor in which 15 people were travelling at the site of the accident n Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. (HT PHOTO)

At least nine agricultural labourers, including seven women, died of electrocution and another five people were injured after the tractor in which they were travelling rammed an electric pole in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district Thursday evening, police said.

The incident happened at Raparla village of Naguluppalapadu block, when the victims were returning to their village Machavaram after harvesting chilli in agricultural fields a few kilometres away. Around 15 people were travelling the in the tractor.

While nine of them died on the spot, the condition of two of the five injured is said to be critical. The deceased were identified as: Pika Koteswaramma (50), Nukathoti Lakshamma (65), Kakumanu Rama Devi (55), Kakumanu Kumari (45), Kakumanu Ramasri (40), Golla Ravi Sankar (20), Kakumanu Siva (17), Kakumanu Mounika (18) and Kakumanu Amulya (18) – all from Machavaram village.

Unconfirmed reports said Nalluri Chenchaiah (32), who was driving the tractor, also died in the accident. Chenchaiah was the farmer, who had engaged the labourers for his chilli fields.

Ongole special branch police sub-inspector Srikanth Babu told Hindustan Times that the condition of the driver was very critical but his death was not confirmed yet.

According to the preliminary inquiries by the police, Chenchaiah lost control of the tractor while at a turn at Raparla village and hit an electric pole.

“Live wires which had snapped fell on the tractor resulting in the death of nine people. The tractor overturned by the side of the road,” the police said.

Prakasam joint collector Murali inspected the spot and supervised the arrangements for shifting the injured to hospital.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the best possible treatment to the injured and announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also expressed shock over the accident.