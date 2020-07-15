A day after Corbett’s rogue elephant was radio-collared, carcass spotted in jungles

A day after Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) landscape’s most aggressive elephant was radio-collared, its carcass was found near Mohan range of Almora forest division on Tuesday, said forest officials.

The carcass of the wild tusker (25) was spotted in jungles near a factory under the Mohan range of Almora forest division, which is adjacent to the CTR, on Tuesday.

Forest officials rushed to the spot along with a veterinary team from CTR, which had radio-collared the elephant on Monday.

RK Tiwari, warden, CTR, said that even though the elephant died in Almora forest division, officials were monitoring its movement, as the animal had created panic among the public in Corbett landscape and Ramnagar region.

“The jumbo was very aggressive and had attacked many people in the past two years. A team of doctors from CTR had radio-collared it on Monday. The animal had a habit of vandalising moving vehicles on the Ramnagar-Almora highway, which lies on the border between Corbett and Ramnagar forest division. It had also killed a person in Mohan range area near Ramnagar,” he said.

Tiwari ruled out the cause of the elephant’s death due to an overdose of a tranquiliser.

“We were monitoring the elephant after it was radio-collared around 11 am on Monday. It was found to be moving during the afternoon hours. There is no question of an overdose from tranquilisation, as it had kept moving the whole day,” he said.

JS Suhag, chief wildlife warden, Uttarakhand, said, “A team of doctors along with the CTR director is at the site inspecting the matter. Prima facie, it appears that the elephant died due to in-fighting with another male elephant.”

The viscera sample of the wild tusker has been taken and it would be sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, for further investigation, a forest official said.

This is the fourth death of an elephant in Corbett landscape this year.

Earlier, pachyderms were found dead in CTR’s Dhela, Jhirna range and the Kalagarh area.

On June 14, the carcass of a female elephant (7) was found in CTR’s Dhela range.

Uttarakhand government recently reported that the elephant population in the state stands at 2,206, a 29.9% spike since 2015.