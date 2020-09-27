A day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting, Sharad Pawar visits Uddhav Thackeray

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar is seen at Parliament House in New Delhi in this file photo. (PTI Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut, sparking speculation in political circles.

The NCP, along with the Congress party, is a partner in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

News agency PTI said citing sources Pawar met Thackeray at the chief minister’s official residence and that the meeting lasted for about 40 minutes. It added that what transpired during the meeting could not be known immediately. The process of unlocking Maharashtra and the Covid-19 situation in the worst-hit state were some of the issues that were discussed during the meeting, PTI reported.

Sharad Pawar has met Thackeray several times in the past over similar issues.

The meeting between the veteran Maratha leader and Shiv Sena chief came after Fadnavis and Raut met at a hotel in Mumbai on Saturday sparking speculation over whether the two sides are trying to mend their relations amid the slugfest between the two in the past few months.

On Sunday, Raut said that he met the former Maharashtra chief minister to discuss some issues and that both of them could have ideological differences but there was no enmity between them. Fadnavis also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the Thackeray-led state government. Fadnavis also said the meeting was regarding an interview for Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

The Shiv Sena had withdrawn from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre in November last year and then snapped ties with the BJP after the Maharashtra assembly elections over the issue of sharing the post of the chief minister. Thackeray became the Maharashtra chief minister after the support from Congress and the NCP.