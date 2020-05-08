Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘A few more days’: Uddhav appeals to migrants in Maharashtra, adds Aurangabad was painful

‘A few more days’: Uddhav appeals to migrants in Maharashtra, adds Aurangabad was painful

Migrant workers have been found walking long-distances in absence of interstate transport

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:08 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uddhav Thackeray says state is making all efforts to get the migrant workers home and requested for their patience. (HT Photo)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed his anguish at the Aurangabad train tragedy early Friday morning, when 16 migrant workers were crushed to death and four others injured by a goods train while sleeping on the tracks.

Around 20 migrant workers had begun marching from Jalna in Maharashtra on Thursday evening to their villages in Madhya Pradesh and slept on the railway tracks near Aurangabad after approximately walking for about 40 km, said authorities.

“Today’s accident in Aurangabad was painful. I appeal to the migrant labourers that they should not get restless. We are in touch with various states. Keep your patience for a few more days. Maharashtra government is with you,” Uddhav said.

Uddhav’s assurance follows a similar appeal by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who said the state government was in the process of bringing back stranded labourers from other states. He pointed out that about 80,000 workers had already been repatriated.



“I will like to make an appeal to all the labourers stranded in other states to stay where they are. The state government is making all arrangements to bring them back,” he said.

The bodies of the migrant labourers will now be brought back to Madhya Pradesh after Chouhan spoke to Uddhav and Railways minister Piyush Goyal, requesting for a special train to bring back their bodies. Four others who were injured in the incident are under treatment.

The labourers who were killed in the accident belonged to Shahdol and Umaria districts in Madhya Pradesh, said state police.

Also Read: Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry

The Railways has announced a comprehensive probe into the accident which took place at 5.15 am near Karmad, around 30 km from Aurangabad.

Madhya Pradesh government has announced of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased as ex-gratia amount. A team of high ranking officials from Madhya Pradesh is flying to Aurangabad in a special plane and it will arrange for last rites of the labourers and the treatment of the injured.

Several thousands of migrant labourers employed in Maharashtra have been desperate to reach home. While the state governments in partnership with the railways are now running special Shramik specials to take them home, several have been found to be walking along the highways in absence of interstate road transport during the nationwide lockdown clamped to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:55 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
May 08, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Bathinda woman booked for duping in-laws of ₹22 lakh
May 08, 2020 22:07 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be demoted in PCB’s new central contracts list
May 08, 2020 22:03 IST
India’s envoy-designate to Sri Lanka flies to Colombo with medical supplies
May 08, 2020 21:59 IST
Bharti Airtel launches affordable prepaid plans for Rs 99, Rs 129, Rs 199
May 08, 2020 21:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.