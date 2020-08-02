Sections
Home / India News / A grand temple for Lord Ram’s mother to come up in Chhattisgarh

CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the original form of Mata Kaushalya temple will be preserved while beautifying its premises.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 13:24 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Raipur

A prototype of the proposed Mata Kaushalya temple at Chandkhuri near Raipur. (Photo@bhupeshbaghel)

Even as preparations are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh for the bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced that a grand temple of Mata Kaushalya, Lord Ram’s mother, will be constructed near Raipur.

CM Baghel said that the original form of Mata Kaushalya temple will be preserved while beautifying its premises. He said proper facilities will be developed for the devotees visiting the temple.

Notably, the Chhattisgarh government is developing important locations on Ram Van Gaman Path as tourist spots and planning to build a temple at Chandkhuri, where Mata Kaushalya was born.

The CM claimed that Chhattisgarh is the maternal home of Lord Ram, where the Lord is believed to have spent a significant amount of time while in exile.



“The state government is developing Ram Van Gaman Marg as a tourist destination so as to glorify it at national and international-level,” said the CM, adding that the construction work of the temple in Chandkhuri will start in August.

 

A blueprint for the same has been prepared, said the CM, tweeting out pictures. He has directed the officials to build a bridge on the pond, well-equipped dharamshalas and toilets.

The Chhattisgarh government is developing nine places on Ram Van Gaman Paryatan Paripath, believed to have been traversed by Lord Ram before entering South India.

This includes Sitamadi-Harchauka (Koriya), Ramgarh (Ambikapur), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Balodabazar), Chandkhuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariband), Sihava-Saptrishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar), Ramaram (Sukma).

These nine proposed destinations have been included in the concept plan worth Rs 137.45 crore prepared by the tourism department for the project. The state government had provisioned Rs 5 crore in the budget of previous year 2019-20 and has provisioned Rs 10 crore in the budget of current fiscal year (2020-21) for Ram Van Gaman Paryatan Paripath.

