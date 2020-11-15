A hub of terrorists and anti-nationals, situation in Bengal worse than Kashmir: Dilip Ghosh

Alleging that the state has become a hub of “terrorists and anti-nationals”, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that the situation here is worse than Kashmir.

“The other day six Al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested from Aipurduar (in North Bengal). A network has been formed in several places of the state. Even Bangladesh leader Khaleda Zia has said the terrorists are being trained in India and sent to Bangladesh to create disturbance. This state has become a centre of terrorists, and anti-nationals. They are coming here from other places and taking shelter. The situation of Bengal is now worse than Kashmir,” Ghosh alleged while talking to reporters after a BJP event at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

He added the people of Bengal are living in a state of fear. “Even my name was included in the hit list of the anti-nationals. I have been attacked in Jaygaon in Alipurduar district where Rohingya Muslims were placed. If you watch the video of the incident carefully, you can identify them through their appearances that they are not from Bengal,” said Ghosh, adding West Bengal has abundant Rohingyas, and other infiltrators who caste their vote to Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“It is very alarming that a few political parties are giving shelter to the terrorists and anti-social elements.”

The BJP leader, however, expressed confidence in the people of the state who know “which party to vote for” even if all other parties collectively contest against the BJP.

On AIMIM’s President Asaduddin Owaisi’s announcement to contest the next election in West Bengal, Ghosh said, “Many things can happen. Several political parties cane come here and contest. That doesn’t matter to the BJP. Our party has created a good atmosphere to conduct polls. Around 45 per cent people of Bengal cast their votes for the BJP. They have full faith in us. The TMC, CPI(M), Congress, AIMIM, all the parties can merge together. The party, which wants development, will be on one side and which want to create unrest will be on another.”

Before meeting the media persons, he attended the “Cha Chakra” -- an event on lines of tea adda -- on Tobin Road.