A Jodhpur man has twice turned Covid-19 positive after testing negative

Probably for the first time in Rajasthan, a Covid-19 patient who was discharged from infectious disease institute (IDI) in Jodhpur after testing negative, has again tested positive.

The 61-year-old from Shastri Nagar, who had travelled to Turkey recently, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22 along with his wife and nephew.

He was discharged from the IDI on April 28 after he tested negative for the third time.

But the elderly tested positive for Covid-19 in a repeat sample on Saturday-- nearly 10 days after his discharge—and after more than a month of hospitalization during which he thrice tested negative—on April 4, 6 and 27.

According to the medical department, the man has been tested 11 times and has twice turned positive soon after testing negative. He was discharged on April 28 only after his last test result on April 27 was found to be negative.

Having already spent more than a month in the hospital, the elderly patient has now been quarantined at home till May 24.

A senior professor in the department of medicine in the Dr S.N. Medical College said on condition of anonymity that it is possible for a recovered patient’s inactive viral RNA to test positive again. He added that a few similar cases were reported in China. He added that the old man was healthy despite having tested positive again.