Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / A Jodhpur man has twice turned Covid-19 positive after testing negative

A Jodhpur man has twice turned Covid-19 positive after testing negative

A Jodhpur man has now been put into home quarantine after turning positive again after discharge from hospital.

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:42 IST

By Dinesh Bothra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jodhpur

The man tested positive after returning fromTurkey. (HT Photo/Ravi Kumar/Representative)

Probably for the first time in Rajasthan, a Covid-19 patient who was discharged from infectious disease institute (IDI) in Jodhpur after testing negative, has again tested positive.

The 61-year-old from Shastri Nagar, who had travelled to Turkey recently, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22 along with his wife and nephew.

He was discharged from the IDI on April 28 after he tested negative for the third time.

But the elderly tested positive for Covid-19 in a repeat sample on Saturday-- nearly 10 days after his discharge—and after more than a month of hospitalization during which he thrice tested negative—on April 4, 6 and 27.



The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

According to the medical department, the man has been tested 11 times and has twice turned positive soon after testing negative. He was discharged on April 28 only after his last test result on April 27 was found to be negative.

Having already spent more than a month in the hospital, the elderly patient has now been quarantined at home till May 24.

A senior professor in the department of medicine in the Dr S.N. Medical College said on condition of anonymity that it is possible for a recovered patient’s inactive viral RNA to test positive again. He added that a few similar cases were reported in China. He added that the old man was healthy despite having tested positive again.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
May 10, 2020 15:54 IST
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
May 10, 2020 16:13 IST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
May 10, 2020 13:42 IST

latest news

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess Covid-19 situation in states
May 10, 2020 16:42 IST
Facebook users find excellent value in $550 million privacy deal
May 10, 2020 16:38 IST
1,916 labourers allowed to board train from Mumbai to UP: Cops
May 10, 2020 16:32 IST
David Warner nails a dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri in TikTok video
May 10, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.