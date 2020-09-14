Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / A look at some of the key bills to be introduced on first day of the Parliament’s monsoon session

A look at some of the key bills to be introduced on first day of the Parliament’s monsoon session

The government has several bills to be laid on the table during the business hours. Here is a look at some of the key bills that will be tabled by the Centre in Parliament today.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 09:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Parliament’s Monsoon Session will be conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The much-awaited monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Opposition aims to target the government over several issues like the standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), GDP contraction, alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic and three ordinances that have angered the farmers in Haryana and Punjab.

The government has several bills to be laid on the table during the business hours. Here is a look at some of the key bills that will be tabled by the Centre in Parliament today.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will introduce The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 related to surrogacy laws. It is intended to regulate, “ the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse,safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services”, according to the List of Business document uploaded by the Lok Sabha website.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 which will aim to “ensure financial stability and promote competitiveness in Indian financial markets by providing enforceability of bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts.”



Union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare and minister for rural development Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce the bills - The Farmers’

Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 are aimed to ensure to “provide for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter-State and intra-State trade and commerce of farmers’ produce outside physical premises of markets or deemed markets notified under various State agricultural produce market legislations; to provide a facilitative framework for electronic trading”

He will also introduce the and The Farmers(Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 which aims to “provide for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services and sale of future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
Sep 14, 2020 10:00 IST
India’s Covid deaths inch closer to 80k as country reports around 1k new daily deaths for 3 weeks
Sep 14, 2020 09:24 IST
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
Sep 14, 2020 09:59 IST
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
Sep 14, 2020 08:40 IST

latest news

LIVE: India records 1,136 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours; 92,0761 fresh cases takes tally past 4.8 million
Sep 14, 2020 10:00 IST
Margaret Atwood honored with Dayton Literary Peace Prize
Sep 14, 2020 09:59 IST
Thiem - 1st player since 1949 to win US Open after losing 1st two sets
Sep 14, 2020 09:53 IST
Sensex soars 363 points, Nifty opens at 11,557
Sep 14, 2020 09:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.