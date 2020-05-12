Sections
A migrant worker desperate to go home, among two suicide cases in 24 hrs in Uttarakhand

Police has not found any suicide note in both cases and is investigating the deaths.

Updated: May 12, 2020 18:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Haldwani

Two people are suspected to have committed suicide in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours (Shutterstock)

Two people in Uttarakhand, including a 45-year-old labourer, who was desperate to return home, allegedly committed suicide in two different incidents, in Haldwani town of Nainital and Almora respectively, said police.

A 45-year-old labourer was found hanging in his rented accommodation on Monday evening in Haldwani, where he used to work as a mason. In the other incident, a 32-year-old man, son of a renowned trader, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Almora on Tuesday, said police.

According to Sanjay Kumar, station house officer, Haldwani police station, the deceased hailed from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and was living with other labourers in a rented accommodation at Haripur Purnanand village in Haldwani.

Kumar said, “He was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan when one of the labourers living with him reached home in the evening. No suicide note was found from the spot but in the initial probe it was found that he desperately wanted to go home in UP.”



In the other incident in Almora, a 32-year-old man was found lying unconscious in the main market on Tuesday morning. Police rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.

“We haven’t found any suicide note from him which could suggest the reason behind his suicide. A probe is on to ascertain it,” said Arun Verma, station house officer, Almora city police station.

