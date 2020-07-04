A positive Covid statistic makes Kejriwal shoot a congratulatory tweet

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has highlighted the positive trend in capital’s fight against coronavirus while accepting that more needs to be done to defeat it. (HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday congratulated corona warriors noting the rise in recoveries from Covid 19 infections had taken the recovery rate in the capital past the 70% mark and said that the city needed to work more to comprehensively beat the deadly coronavirus contagion.

“The effort made by Delhi’s two crore population is bearing fruit. Congratulations to all corona warriors, since Delhi’s recovery rate has crossed the 70% mark. We have to continue working to defeat coronavirus,” Kejriwal tweeted, while tagging a similar congratulatory tweet form his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia, in his tweet, cited data to reflect on the positive turn in capital’s Covid situation after fears, driven by a rapid rise in positive cases in early June, of the situation possibly going out of hand by the end of July.

“Delhi’s corona recovery rate has crossed 70% for the first time to arrive at 70.22%). This means 70% of all Covid 19 patients have already been cured. 68,256 people out of the total 97,200 patients have been cured,” Sisodia’s tweet said.

He also pointed out that the positive rate in the capital had decreased dramatically to 10.58%.

“ Positivity rate has (meaning the number of people turning positive out of total people tested) reduced to 10.58% after reaching 36.94% at one time,” the latter part of his tweet said.

The trend of reduction in the number of daily cases registered in Delhi continued on Saturday with 2,505 new Covid-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached 97,200 including 3,004 deaths caused by the disease.

The city, however, has recorded 68,256 recoveries from the disease, which translates to over 70% recovery rate, nearly 10% more than the national recovery rate of 60.81%.

Sisodia and Kejriwal were referring not only to the healthy recovery rate but also to the drop in percentage of people who are found positive among those tested on a daily basis despite a remarkable rise in the number of tests being conducted daily.

A total of 23,673 tests were conducted in the capital in the last 24 hours including 13,748 rapid antigen tests and 9,925 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests conducted since the outbreak earlier this year stand at 62,0368.

Experts have suggested that the continuance of this trend of drop in the average number of fresh cases reported daily in Delhi, observed over the past one week, could lead to the city going past the disease peak in early August.

It was not so long ago on June 23, when the national capital reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases and since then, the city registered over 3,000 fresh cases daily till June 26, when the daily infections reported over a course of 24 hours, stood at 3,460.

From June 27 to July 3, the average cases per day came down to 2,494, which was significantly lower than 3,446 average daily cases recorded the week before.

Experts, however, have warned of a fresh surge in cases if containment measures such as social distancing and other restrictions imposed by authorities are not adhered to.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria has attributed the surge in cases that began in early June and sustained till most of the month to complacency after lifting of lockdown measures.

“A lapse on someone’s part somewhere...could lead to a spike,” Dr Guleria was quoted as saying by PTI.