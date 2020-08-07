Sections
Home / India News / A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Vasundhara Raje meets BJP chief JP Nadda

A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Vasundhara Raje meets BJP chief JP Nadda

The meeting between the two senior BJP leader comes a week before Assembly session in Rajasthan is scheduled to take place.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:40 IST

By hindustantimes | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje addresses the 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad' rally via video conferencing, in Jaipur. (PTI)

Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Friday met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence earlier today, reported news agency ANI.

The political situation in Rajasthan was discussed during the meeting, ANI reported citing sources.

