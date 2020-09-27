‘A win for the farmers’: Surjewala on SAD’s NDA exit

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at Akali Dal after their exit from the NDA. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said that Shiromani Akali Dal’s exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is a win for the farmers. A long time ally of the BJP quit the Centre over the passage of three farm bills during the monsoon session of the Parliament.

He said, “Finally, peasants and farmers have one. Akali Dal, who supported the black laws, had to leave the NDA and sever ties with the Modi-led government. They had to bow to the demands of the peasants and farmers.”

Surjewala also posted a video where former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal - who resigned from the Centre over the issue of farm bills - is seen speaking to a news channel regarding how the farm bills will positively impact the agricultural sector.

Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday after quitting the NDA-led government said that the decision was taken during a core committee meeting headed by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. They cited that the Centre has ‘stubbornly refused’ to give ‘statutory legislative guarantees’ over the marketing of crops under the minimum support price (MSP).

The Congress party has demanded that the government withdraw these bills as they believe that these three legislations will hurt food procurement practices and the system of minimum support price.