Sections
Home / India News / Aaditya Thackeray opposes mining near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

Aaditya Thackeray opposes mining near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister for environment and tourism has opposed the Central government’s proposal to conduct coal mining at a site near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:09 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister for environment and tourism has opposed the Central government’s proposal to conduct coal mining at a site near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in the state’s Chandrapur district.

Aaditya Thackeray has written to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Prakash Javadekar, urging him to withdraw the proposal forthwith while flagging concern that allowing mining activities at the proposed site would cause devastation to TATR.

“We’re aware that such a move will spell ecological disaster in TATR. Then, what’s the point in spending our time and resources on such a project?” he asked.

Bander coal block, located close to TATR, is one of the 41 mining sites in the country for which the Centre has invited bids for an auction.



Thackeray said similar auctions were cancelled twice in the past in 1999 and 2001.

He cited that then MoEFCC Jairam Ramesh had ordered a survey and had concluded 10 years ago that the site was not suitable for mining activities.

Thackeray also requested Javadekar to conduct a fresh survey for the Bander coal block site.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kid leaves adorable letter offering to be a dog sitter for pup named Arthur
Jun 22, 2020 17:09 IST
Aaditya Thackeray opposes mining near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve
Jun 22, 2020 17:09 IST
Your team is celebrating: Malik recalls Yuvraj’s advice after 2017 CT final
Jun 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Saiyami Kher says she’s getting messages from people who dismissed her
Jun 22, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.