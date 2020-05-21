Sections
Home / India News / AAI asks passengers to reach airport 2 hours prior to departure

AAI asks passengers to reach airport 2 hours prior to departure

In its standard operating procedures (SoPs), the state-run firm also asked passengers to install the Aarogya Setu mobile app without which they won’t be allowed entry into the terminal building.

Updated: May 21, 2020 12:21 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

All passengers will be required to go in for a thermal check before entering the terminal. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

State-run Airports Authority of India has advised passengers-to reach airport 2 hours prior to departure.

In its standard operating procedures (SoPs), the state-run firm also asked passengers to install the Aarogya Setu mobile app without which they won’t be allowed entry into the terminal building.

Even those passengers coming from non-green zones will not be allowed entry.

Besides, all passengers will be required to go in for a thermal check before entering the terminal.



The AAI’s SoPs comes a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said: “Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, 25th May 2020.”

“All airports &amp; air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” he said.

Furthermore, the minister said the SOPs for the passenger movement would be issued soon.

Ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country on March 25, passenger air services were sus pended for both scheduled domestic and international flights.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi hospital issues notice to quarantined staff for vacating hotel
May 21, 2020 13:29 IST
Had told Kohli to get him: Parthiv names the player he wanted at RCB
May 21, 2020 13:27 IST
Pakistan conducts highest number of Covid-19 tests in one day
May 21, 2020 13:26 IST
Bombay HC discharges PWD engineer booked in irrigation scam-related case
May 21, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.