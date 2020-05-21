AAI issues SOP as domestic flights set to resume

Sections
Airports Authority of India issued guidelines as domestic flights resume from May 25.

Updated: May 21, 2020 12:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Special seating arrangement made at the NSCBI Airport to help maintain the social distancing norms, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. (PTI)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to airport operators on Wednesday for recommencement of domestic flights from May 25 onwards, saying Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14 years of age.

“Passengers shall compulsorily walk through screening zone for thermal screening at a designated place in the city side before entering the terminal building,” the AAI said in its SOP, which has been accessed by PTI.

Airport operators must make appropriate arrangements for sanitisation of a passenger’s baggage before his or her entry into the terminal building, said the SOP dated May 20.

The AAI manages more than 100 airports across the country. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.  Civil Aviation Minister had announced on Wednesday that domestic flight services would resume from May 25 onwards in a calibrated manner.



