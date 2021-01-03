AAP extended legal aid to farmers against BJP leaders for defamatory remarks: Chadha

Newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha along with AAP MP and Punjab president Bhagwant Mann and AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur during a press conference in Amritsar, Punjab. (HT Photo)

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Saturday said his party has decided to offer legal assistance to the farmers who have decided to approach the court against the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders’ alleged defamatory remarks.

“If someone abuses an honest farmer, it is similar to that of abusing Mother India,” said Chadha, who is on a visit to the state.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, a farmer from Amritsar; Ramneek Singh Randhawa from Jalandhar and Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu from Sangrur have filed defamation cases against certain BJP leaders for their alleged derogatory statements regarding farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the recently enacted farm legislation.

“Farmers had been requesting the (Narendra) Modi-led central government to listen to them and repeal farm laws, but in turn were only abused. BJP leaders have at different times described farmers as terrorists, anti-nationals, agents of Pakistan and China. I would like to tell BJP that our farmers have had enough,” said Chadha.

“Party vows to stand with the farmers in their fight till BJP leaders are punished. Right from filing a case, to fighting in court, AAP will work with the farmers,” he added.