Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / AAP extended legal aid to farmers against BJP leaders for defamatory remarks: Chadha

AAP extended legal aid to farmers against BJP leaders for defamatory remarks: Chadha

“Party vows to stand with the farmers in their fight till BJP leaders are punished. Right from filing a case, to fighting in court, AAP will work with the farmers,” Chadha said.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Moga

Newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha along with AAP MP and Punjab president Bhagwant Mann and AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur during a press conference in Amritsar, Punjab. (HT Photo)

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Saturday said his party has decided to offer legal assistance to the farmers who have decided to approach the court against the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders’ alleged defamatory remarks.

“If someone abuses an honest farmer, it is similar to that of abusing Mother India,” said Chadha, who is on a visit to the state.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, a farmer from Amritsar; Ramneek Singh Randhawa from Jalandhar and Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu from Sangrur have filed defamation cases against certain BJP leaders for their alleged derogatory statements regarding farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the recently enacted farm legislation.

“Farmers had been requesting the (Narendra) Modi-led central government to listen to them and repeal farm laws, but in turn were only abused. BJP leaders have at different times described farmers as terrorists, anti-nationals, agents of Pakistan and China. I would like to tell BJP that our farmers have had enough,” said Chadha.

“Party vows to stand with the farmers in their fight till BJP leaders are punished. Right from filing a case, to fighting in court, AAP will work with the farmers,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
by Rhythma Kaul
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Ted Cruz leads 11 GOP senators to challenge Biden’s win
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
California funeral homes run out of space as Covid-19 rages
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
30 million people to be vaccinated by August in Maharashtra
by Surendra P Gangan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.