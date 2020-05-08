AAP member Preeti Sharma Menon files complaint for Twitter abuse on post about train accident that killed 16 migrants

The Aam Aadmi Party national executive member Preeti Sharma Menon on Friday approached the Mumbai Police against a man who she said posted a “sleazy comment” directed at her on micro blogging site Twitter.

Mumbai-based Sharma demanded that a case be filed against the person whose Twitter handle is @pokershash. The account was deactivated immediately after reactions started coming in, criticising his comment.

The AAP executive member has been speaking about issues related to the migrants who have been trying to return to their hometowns. Her post, which led to her being abused on Twitter, related to the death of 16 migrant workers who were killed on a rail track in Aurangabad on Friday.

The abuse against Sharma led to widespread outrage on social media. The Twitter user reportedly resorted to an abusive comment while suggesting means to Sharma for protecting the migrants from running over.

“I have already made an online complaint to Mumbai police but have not yet got any reply from them. I am also sending a written complaint and mail to Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, home minister Anil Deshmukh and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with details about the person,” Sharma said.

“I have gathered some information about the person who tweeted about me, his name is Shashank Singh and he is from Kolkata but I am not sure. His business partner lives in Bangalore. He runs an online website known as facthunt.in. I am sending his entire details to Mumbai police so they could verify it, added Menon.

Some Twitter users pointed out that the account was followed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “And here is one more lowlife followed by @narendramodi. Why should killing migrants be enough for them when they can abuse women too??” Sharma tweeted.

Sharma filed an online complaint demanding action under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 375, 505, 507 for rape, criminal intimidation and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Sixteen migrant labourers were crushed to death early on Friday by a goods train in Maharashtra after they fell asleep on the tracks. The accident happened between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.