Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / AAP’s Raghav Chadha appointed as party’s co- incharge of Punjab unit ahead of polls

AAP’s Raghav Chadha appointed as party’s co- incharge of Punjab unit ahead of polls

“Punjab is going through challenging times. Our focus will be on education and prosperity. It pains me to see how the youth of Punjab is spoiling its future by getting sucked into the vicious cycle of drugs and unemployment. Farmers have been facing severe problems as well. I take it as my personal responsibility to change these circumstances, and I am certain the AAP in Punjab will succeed in making the state green, happy and prosperous,” said Chadha

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha. (ANI file photo)

Aam Aadmi Party’s spokesperson and MLA of Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar Raghav Chadha was on Sunday appointed as the party’s co-incharge for the Punjab unit ahead of assembly polls in the state in 2022, the party said in a statement.

The AAP’s other co-incharge in Punjab is Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh. “Punjab is going through challenging times. Our focus will be on education and prosperity. It pains me to see how the youth of Punjab is spoiling its future by getting sucked into the vicious cycle of drugs and unemployment. Farmers have been facing severe problems as well. I take it as my personal responsibility to change these circumstances, and I am certain the AAP in Punjab will succeed in making the state green, happy and prosperous,” said Chadha.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
by Roshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
by Fareeha Iftikhar

latest news

Leopard ‘Sachin’ dies of heart attack at safari park in Bengal
Trump again turns to top court, challenging Pennsylvania loss
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Delhi’s temperature likely to increase today, will dip again this week
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
JD(S) denies plan to merge with BJP
by Venkatesha Babu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.