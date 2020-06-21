Sections
AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi's Covid-19 tally nears 60k

AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k

For the third straight day, Delhi recorded 3,000 or more cases of Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting over Covid-19 situation in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The Delhi government plans to make contact tracing more robust and boost medical services in areas hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Aam Aadmi party said Sunday..

“Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal and Hon’ble Dy CM @msisodia discussed key strategies with Hon’ble HM @AmitShah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas,” the AAP tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting to discuss the Covid-19 crisis in Delhi. Shah, who took charge of the fight against Covid-19 in the capital last week, has been regularly holding meetings to take stock of the developments.

The national capital recorded another 3,000 new cases of Coid-19 to take its tally to 59,746 on Sunday. It was the third straight day that the number of cases touched or crossed 3,000.



Sixty three more deaths on Sunday took the casualty toll to 2,175.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain who continues to be in hospital for Covd-19, is said to be recovering.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has been pulling out all the stops to tide over the crisis. It has already cancelled leaves of staff members of state-run hospitals and medical institutions and taken over a few large hotels and attached them to hospitals to cater to the rising number of infections.

The railways have also stationed hundreds of coaches to serve as isolation wards for those not Covid-19 patients not severely affected.

