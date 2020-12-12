AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced it will stage a sit-in against the alleged misappropriation of funds of more than Rs 2,400 crore in the north Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The sit-in will be staged in front of the homes of Union home minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, until the Centre gives nod to an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged MCD scam.

“North MCD waived off Rs 2,500 crore rent dues of South MCD, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer. Who is responsible for this corruption? Tomorrow, we’ll go and meet Union home minister and LG at 11 am. We will sit there till they give consent for CBI enquiry,” AAP lawmaker Atishi Marlena said in a press conference today.

AAP has accused the north MCD of misappropriation of funds to the tune of more than Rs 2,400 crore and said that the Delhi government had initiated a probe into it. Describing the allegations as “politically biased”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which rules all three municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) — has denied the allegations.

The allegations comes at a time when mayors of the three civic bodies have been protesting outside the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding disbursement of funds which they claim the Delhi government owes the civic bodies.

All the three municipal corporations are facing a crippling financial crunch with North corporation and the East civic body not being able to pay regular salaries to their staff. This has led to protests by municipal, engineers, doctors and other staff.