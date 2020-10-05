AAP to visit Hathras, SP delegations in Balrampur, Bhadohi today

Samajwadi Party leaders meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang raped in Hathras. (PTI)

The opposition build-up against the Adityanath government on the alleged gang rape and murder in Hathras as well as crime against women in other parts of Uttar Pradesh is set to continue on Monday.

The Samajwadi Party has decided to send delegations to various parts of the state where several women have been assaulted while an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation is scheduled to visit Hathras on Monday to meet kin of the Hathras victim.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Rajender Pal Gautam along with AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, will lead a delegation of the party’s UP unit to Hathras. Sanjay Singh had also demanded a CBI probe into the matter under supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath who has already recommended a CBI probe into the incident, has accused the opposition of attempting to incite caste and communal riots in the state.

The 19-year-old woman died last week following a brutal assault which left her with a broken spine among other serious injuries.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the kin of the deceased in Hathras on October 3.

Samajwadi Party (SP) delegations would go and visit three different districts on Monday involving three different cases of crime against women.

A four-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party would visit Majholi village to meet the family of a Dalit woman who died after alleged gang grape in Balrampur, another delegation would go to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital and meet another girl who is being treated after she was assaulted.

This delegation with six members would probe the case and on its return would submit its report to the state headquarters in Lucknow, said a statement released by the party on Sunday.

The statement said that yet another delegation will go to Tiwaripur village in Bhadohi to probe the incident of gang rape and murder of a minor girl.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asserted that “those who have families” should unite to protect their sisters and daughters. “Only then the arrogance-induced slumber of the rulers would end,” he said in a series of three tweets after a day of protests by almost all opposition parties in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras.

In the tweets in Hindi, Akhilesh said: “In cases of rape, be it Hathras, Balrampur or Banda, every government should rise above the politics of religion, caste, class, vote, influence, biases and pledge for women’s safety and security.”