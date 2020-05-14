Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will mean from Made in India to Made by India: SJM

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has identified six specific areas for indigenisation, or a swadeshi movement, to gain ground after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20-lakh crore package on Tuesday for an Aatma Nirbhar, or a self-reliant India, in a bid to tide over the all-round economic disruption caused by the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak across the country.

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat resonates well with the Sangh’s core philosophy of Swadeshi, or being indigenous, and the PM’s announcement was perceived as the first steps for reshaping this policy in keeping with their long-pending demand.

“This has been a bold step by the government, but there’s a need to do more, as Aatma Nirbhar will mean moving from just ‘Made in India’ to ‘Made by India’,” said Kashmiri Lal, all-India organiser, SJM.

He said India would need to focus on six areas such as de-centralisating its policymaking; taking rural-centric decisions; keeping the poor at the core of its policies; moving away from jobless growth; formulating environment-friendly policies and also taking decisions that are rooted in swadeshi traditions.

He said for India to become truly self-reliant efforts must be made to not replicate the global work patterns that don’t sit well with the traditional way of life and focus should be on ensuring that from raw material to the final production, the country relies only on its own resources.

‘Make by India’ would mean that global companies in India do not make the product, but from scratch to the finish will be locally made and delivered, he added.

On Tuesday, PM Modi in a bid to push local production said to be vocal about local, and this was followed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs instructing canteens run by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to sell only indigenous products from June 1.

Cutting dependence on imports, especially from China, has been on the Sangh’s wish list for a while; and its other affiliates such as the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the Laghu Udyog Bharati, and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh have periodically raised the issue to garner government’s support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to ensure more jobs and a leaner export bill.

“We’re not against modern technology, but we’ve reservations about whole scale automation. India has a surplus of manpower and it makes no sense to opt for complete automation such as countries with a low population,” Lal said.

The SJM has been at the forefront of a campaign to boycott Chinese-made goods, impose anti-dumping duties on products and give financial aid to the MSME sector to compete with global brands.

The SJM urged the government to come up with a strategic plan to build its economy and become less reliant on China shortly after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.