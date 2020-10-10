Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a lollipop says Maoists in Jharkhand, triggers panic

Sections
Posters allegedly put up by Maoists, describing the Centre’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme as “lollipop”, in Jharkhand’s Chatra district triggered panic among the people, police said on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 15:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Press Trust of India

Through the posters, the Maoists appealed to the public not to fall for the government’s “daydream”, police said.

The posters were put up in the Rajpur Bazar area on Friday, they said.

Police reached the spot soon after the posters were found and removed them, an official said.



The Rajpur police station area, located on the Jharkhand-Bihar border, is one of the worst-hit by Naxalite activities.

More than a dozen people of the area have lost their lives in two Maoist attacks in the past, police said.

Maoist posters were found in the area on Thursday as well, triggering panic among the people who fear the recurrence of violence in the area.

