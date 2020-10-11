Sections
Abdullah Abdullah concludes visit in India

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghanistan’s Abdullah Abdullah. (PTI)

Afghanistan leader and Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah concluded his visit in India on Saturday, where he was invited by the Indian government to discuss peace efforts and support for the Afghan peace process.

In a Twitter post, the Afghan peace negotiator thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others, for their hospitality.

“l successfully concluded a four days official visit to India. I would like to thank excellencies the PM @narendramodi, @DrSJaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, Ajit Kumar Doval, the NSA, the @IDSAIndia, the Govt., & people of India for their warm welcome & hospitality,” tweeted Abdullah.

He further thanked the neighbours of Afghanistan for their support to the peace process in the country.



“I thank the neighbours of Afghanistan for expressing their full support for the Afghan Peace Process. Regional consensus, & cooperation is pivotal for peace in our country,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

On Thursday, Abdullah met PM Modi and Doval, where he reaffirmed the long-term commitment to further deepen India-Afghan ties.

A day later, Jaishankar met Abdullah and assured him of India’s commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the neighbouring country.

This was the first visit of Abdullah to India after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

His visit came at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are trying to negotiate a deal in order to restore peace in the country.

Prior to the New Delhi trip, Abdullah had visited Pakistan and discussed the Afghan peace process with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister, and other Pakistani officials.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar’s capital Doha to end decades of war in which tens of thousands have been killed.

The intra-Afghan talks was a key element in the peace deal signed between the United States and the Taliban in Doha on February 29 between the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Barader.

