About 500 cases lodged in India for social media posts on Covid-19

Close to 500 cases have been lodged across India for social media posts on Covid-19 or against the governments on the ground of spreading rumours and misinformation since the lockdown started on March 25, information provided by state police officers of different showed.

Freedom of speech activists said the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management has been used to curb criticism of the government or political functionaries in the name of pandemic. The colonial pandemic law gives wide range of powers to the state government including arresting people for so called misinformation whereas the Disaster Management Act is “more tighter” on this aspect, they said.

“Sometimes criticism of lack of preparedness or of certain local issues has also resulted in people being booked. Some of these special media posts fall within the permissible limit of freedom of speech under the Constitution. However, the state governments are using high degree of power that goes beyond public health concern to serve political objective of the government. This is a matter of concern,” said Apar Gupta, a lawyer and internet freedom activist.

“You may recall that Bal Gangadhar Tilak was also booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act when the criticized the British government for preparedness to deal with Spanish flu.”

On April 15, Maharashtra police arrested a local journalist for airing a story claiming that railways had arranged special trains for migrant workers to return home creating a huge rush of workers at Bandra station in Mumbai. The reporter Rahul Kulkarni, who is based in Osmanabad, was booked under various sections of IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, police said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the police is preparing a charge sheet against opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Ramakant Yadav for spreading misinformation about the virus outbreak following his video ridiculing the social distancing advisory.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Azamgarh, Triveni Singh said the Ex-MP’s video was a perfect case of misinformation and misleading people during the time of the epidemic. He said the investigation in the case is in the final stage and the charge sheet will be filed in another two days.

Yadav had purportedly stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged to observe a day-long Janata Curfew as a “tactic” devised by the Centre to “divert attention” from the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. “People say stay one meter away from each other. But I am saying I will hug people infected with coronavirus to prove that it isn’t contagious,” Yadav was heard saying in the video.

In West Bengal, over 100 people have been arrested for spreading fake news and rumours related to Covid-19. Many more have been let off after warning, the Bengal police officials said. The arrested people include homemakers, students, school teachers, government employees and traders. The police are scanning social media pages, said Gyanwant Singh, the inspector general (law and order) of West Bengal Police.

In Manipur, which has no active Covid case, has lodged cases against 27 persons, including one who mocked the nine minute light out at homes on April 5 saying it would result in breakdown of the grid, a concern raised by several experts. “We booked the person for giving false information,” said superintendent of police, Imphal West district, K Meghachandra.

In Imphal West district, two office-bearers of Youth’s Forum for Protection Human Rights were booked for issuing a statement questioning location of a proposed quarantine facility by the state government. “The two were released after the bail formalities,” said a police officer. Others were issued for social media posts in other districts of the state.

In Assam, the police had registered 87 cases against people for spreading fake news on social media/rumour related to Covid-19. A total of 46 persons had been arrested. While 12 of them have been released on bail, 16 others have been released under section 41A of Cr.Pc.

In the past one month the police have removed nearly 1,000 posts from social media which spread misinformation on Covid-19. Hundreds of youths who have posted or shared those posts have also been counseled, a police officer said.

Assam government also filed a case against Jugasanka, a Bengali daily published from Silchar, for carrying a false news report about the state’s first Covid-19 positive patient. While the patient was still admitted at Silchar Medical College Hospital, the news story mentioned that he has been cured of the disease. It stated that the second test carried on the patient was found negative.

Stating that publication of the news has resulted in “inconvenience in maintaining law and order”, the case was lodged against the reporter of the news item and the publisher of the newspaper under section 188 of IPC and provisions of Assam Covid-19 Regulation, 2020. The Assam government has constituted a five-member committee “for monitoring and checking of fake news in all forms of media.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the positive cases have crossed 2000 mark, 108 cases have been registered against people for spreading rumours and misinformation on social media. “There is no case against any high profile person in MP,” said COVID in-charge and inspector general of police, D Sreeniwas Verma.

In the Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh no cases have been filed so far against any political leaders for spreading misinformation. The Telangana police on April 18 filed cases under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, against two Telugu television news channels and their reporters for carrying a report that a person who had tested positive for Covid-19 was staying in Neredmet area in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and avoiding treatment.

Both the channels ran the report for some time quoting the local police authorities but withdrew the same after it was found that there was no truth in the report. Telangana Working Journalists’ Union state general secretary Virahat Ali said it was not proper to register the cases against the channels and journalists who had carried the report based on the information they got from the authorities.

On Monday, the Cyber Crime Police in Cyberabad registered a criminal case for posting fake news on twitter by a retired army major Neelam Singh, in which he had allegedly mentioned that the police had banned display, sale and consumption of oranges in the city, as the saffron colour of the oranges, was hurting the sentiments of the Muslims.

The fake news was posted on the twitter handle “theskindoctor13,” by creating a fake article with headline “Cyberabad police bans sale of oranges in the city,” attributing it to a local English daily along with a morphed photo of senior police officials.

“We have registered a criminal case against Major Singh as the post is likely to promote enmity between different religions and prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony,” Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjannar said in a statement.

The accused was not available for his reaction.