Academic year may begin Nov 1

New Delhi

Universities and colleges may complete their admission process by the end of October and the new academic session for first-year students will likely begin from November 1, according to draft guidelines on the academic year prepared by higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC).

The commission’s draft guidelines have suggested that educational institutions adopt a six-day week instead of the current five-day week and also curtail vacations to make up for lost time and ensure they get their final results on time, an official aware of the developments said on condition of anonymity.

To avoid financial hardship being faced by parents due to restrictions brought on by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, full refund of fee will be made on account of cancellation of admissions up to November 30, the draft guidelines have suggested. HT has seen a copy of the document.

“The UGC had earlier created an academic calendar that suggested that the admission process for the first year of Undergraduate and Post graduate students be completed by 31st August. For first year students it was proposed to start the academic session 2020-2021 from September 1, 2020. However, in view of the circumstanced, the commission has decided to issue a revised calendar,” the official quoted above said.

An official in the education ministry, who asked not to be named, said: “Yes, (the draft guidelines were discussed) in today’s full commission meeting of UGC. However, the first semester will be on virtual mode.” He did not elaborate on the contours of the virtual mode.

An expert committee headed by Central University of Haryana vice chancellor RC Kuhad previously wrote to UGC that admissions to undergraduate courses be completed by the end of October and the new session begin by November. The draft guidelines followed the proposal.

Under the draft guidelines, after commencing classes from November 1, institutions can provide an academic break from March 1 to 7. The first-semester exams can be held from March 8 to 26.

UGC has, however, taken note of a number of factors, from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exams, and allowed universities to make modifications, provided they are legal and transparent. UGC will allow varsities to make modifications based on local situations and government regulations, the first official said.

“The start of first year of academic session 2020-2021 is delayed due to the circumstances beyond control but efforts will be made to compensate the loss of this period by curtailing the summer and winter breaks,” said the first person cited above.

Institutions where admissions are solely through entrance tests and who have completed the requirements can begin their academic session early. If there is a delay in declaration of result of the qualifying examinations, the universities may plan and start the academic session by November 18, UGC said in the draft document.

Former UGC member Dr Inder Mohan Kapahy said the Covid-19 situation is a dynamic situation and that’s why, UGC has to change its decisions and road maps accordingly.