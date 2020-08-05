Accepted Bihar request for CBI probe into Sushant’s death, Centre to Supreme Court

Sushant Singh Rajput ‘s death will be investigated by the CBI at the request of the Bihar government, the Centre told the SC (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

The government has accepted the request by the Bihar government to order the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Centre’s senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the submission during the hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case registered in Bihar’s capital of Patna to Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

“Union of India has in principle accepted the request by Bihar to have a CBI probe. Notification regarding the same will be issued by end of day today,” Mehta said.

The top court asked the parties involved to file their response in three days. It also ordered the Maharashtra government to apprise the court of the stage of investigation by Mumbai Police into Rajput’s death. The case will now be heard next week.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, had filed a police complaint against Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of abetting his son’s alleged suicide in June. His father has also alleged that Chakraborty illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from his son’s bank account and mentally harassed him.

Chakraborty has challenged Bihar police’s jurisdiction in the matter, saying that the alleged crime took place in Mumbai.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had recommended that the CBI take over the case on Tuesday. Kumar said the decision was taken after Rajput’s father met the state police chief Gupteshwar Pandey. “The DGP spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput’s father this morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter,” Kumar said on Tuesday.

Uddhav Thackeray, Kumar’s counterpart in Maharashtra, and the western state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh had both earlier ruled out a CBI probe.

Rajput’s father had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. The actor’s father had said on Monday he had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police in February claiming Rajput’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor’s sudden death.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police, which are investigating the case along with a parallel investigation by Patna Police, said have he died by suicide.

