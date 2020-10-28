Accused in human trafficking case dies by suicide on last day of parole in Indore

The accused was arrested in December last year from a hotel from which 67 women had been rescued a month earlier. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A 58-year-old man accused in a human trafficking case allegedly died by suicide on the last day of his parole in Indore on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the man was a partner in the criminal activities of a tabloid owner who was arrested in June on charges of human trafficking and rape. The tabloid owner also owned a hotel in Indore from where 67 women were rescued in November last year that blew the lid off a trafficking racket.

The family of the deceased claimed that he blamed the police and district administration for his death in a suicide note.

“The 58-year-old man, a resident Indore, was arrested in December last year for human trafficking and fraud. He was in jail for nine months and came outside on parole two months ago to take care of his ailing father. His parole period was ending on Tuesday but he went to his father’s house on Tuesday and hanged himself from a ceiling fan of his room,” said Neelmani Thakur, sub-inspector, Anupurna police station.

The family members shared a suicide note, which they claimed was recovered from possession of the deceased in which he had blamed police and administration for pushing him to suicide.

“The action taken by the police and administration has maligned my image and I am ending my life due to this reason,” the purported suicide note read.

The deceased also wrote that his eyes, heart, kidney and liver should be donated to a needy person.

The deceased’s son said, “My father was innocent and was just a friend of the tabloid owner. He was unnecessarily trapped in the case by the police. He was in depression because of the case.”

The man was arrested last December from the same hotel from where after the police rescued the 67 women a month earlier. The women rescued had been trafficked from different places. Later, police booked the tabloid owner in about 60 different cases including Prevention of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, rape, fraud, and others.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Indore, HN Mishra said police are investigating the matter and trying to know the reason behind death of the accused.

Police are also verifying the suicide note, he said.