Accused of casting spell on niece, Meghalaya man buried alive by nephews

Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills police on Monday exhumed the body of an octogenarian man allegedly buried alive by his nephews on charge of practising witchcraft on his niece.

Confirming this, West Khasi Hills SP, Herbert G Lyngdoh told HT that as part of the investigation, following permission from the district magistrate, a police team proceeded from Nongstoin Police Station (PS) to Nongdishong village about 15 kilometres away to exhume the body. The team also conducted an inquest and thereafter a thorough post mortem by doctors was conducted to ascertain all facts pertaining to the alleged murder.

“All legal formalities as part of the investigation will be carried out by my team and we will ensure that justice as per the law of the land will prevail and that all culprits will be held accountable,” Lyngdoh assured. He added that following submission of the post mortem report by the concerned authority, the police will proceed with the case further as per the procedure.

According to the police, an FIR filed by the headman of Mawliehbah Mawnar village at Nongstoin PS on October 10, 2020, claimed that Morris Marngar, a resident of the village, was taken away by a group of people, including four of his nephews, to neighbouring Nongdishong village on the pretext of some important work. Morris never returned home causing his family members to worry and seek help assuming that he may have been abducted.

Based on the statement of the deceased’s daughter, a group of people came to their residence on October 6, 2020, at around 7 pm and took her father away and nothing was heard from him since then. These included Densil Marngar (40), Jales Marngar (27), Diberwell Marngar (30) and Bernan Marngar - all residents of Nongdisong village and nephews of the victim.

Nongstoin police swung into action and a team led by Nongstoin PS 0fficer-in-charge sub-inspector B Blah went for inquiry only to find out that Morris had been buried alive at a place called Pordidoh in the village after being held captive for a day at his niece Sildaris Marngar’s house. Morris was accused of practising witchcraft and casting a spell on his niece Sildaris as a result of which she had been ailing for the past three months and hence the gory punishment by his nephews, sources stated.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated by the police leading to the arrest of three main accused - Densil Marngar, Jales Marngar and Diberwell Marngar. 18 others remained at large.

An interview of the main accused further led to the arrest of more accomplices on Sunday namely Walphanus Marngar (32), Exstarning Marngar (52), Beransius Marngar (30), Kyrshanborlang Marngar (25) and Michalpol Marngar (27) - all relatives of the deceased. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining accused.