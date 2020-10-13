Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Act against BJD leaders violating Covid norms, BJP MP tells Naveen Patnaik

Act against BJD leaders violating Covid norms, BJP MP tells Naveen Patnaik

Aparajita Sarangi , BJP MP from Bhubaneswar questioned the “selective nature “of the municipal corporation in enforcing the rules even as the guidelines were reportedly violated by the BJD leaders frequently on several occasions.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 11:13 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office in Bhubaneswar was sealed by the municipal corporation after video clips emerged of celebration of her birthday in her office the previous day in which her supporters were seen without masks and violating social distancing guidelines (https://twitter.com/AprajitaSarangi)

Smarting over the sealing of her office in Bhubaneswar over alleged violation of Covid-19 guidelines, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi wrote to chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday for his ‘partial’ attitude in taking action while overlooking similar violations of Biju Janata Dal MLAs and ministers.

Sarangi’s office in Bhubaneswar was sealed on October 10 after video clips emerged of celebration of her birthday in her office the previous day in which her supporters were seen without masks and violating social distancing guidelines.

Soon after Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation sealed the office, a livid Sarangi started her office by the roadside to protest the action.

In a stinging letter to the CM, the first-time BJP MP raised questions on the selective nature of the BMC in enforcing the rules even as the guidelines were reportedly violated by the BJD leaders frequently on several occasions.



“I appreciate the alacrity with which BMC has taken this action; however, it is the selective nature of BMC’s action which raises suspicion regarding the intent behind such enforcement. I have come across innumerable instances of violation of Covid-19 regulations at BJD party headquarters as well as by the Ministers, MLAs and party workers. While no action has been initiated against such violations, the sealing of my office, that too without detection of a single Covid positive case in my office or among my supporters who were present in the office, does deserve answers from your government,” she wrote

“The action of sealing the office of a sitting MP smacks of partiality and vindictiveness. Given the flagrant violations at BJD party office, I would also be looking at when the BJD party office will be sealed,” Sarangi said in the letter,” the MP said in her letter.

Sarangi gave examples of alleged violations of Covid-19 regulations by minister of state for home, Divyashankar Mishra as well similar violations during the funeral event of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy, who died last week.

“While a case has been filed against MLA Uma Samantray, minister(Sameer Dash) has been allowed to go scot-free. He had tested positive only a few days before and how he was allowed to participate in the funeral without specifically being tested negative. What action has been taken for such an unusual congregation at Swargadwar? she asked.

Sarangi said the sealing of her office was intended to prevent her from discharging her responsibilities as a public representative. “I am now forced to hold my office on the roads of Bhubaneswar for the next 15 days. Under any circumstances the wheel of progress/development will not stop,” she said.

However, BJD MP from Jagatsinghpur, Rajashree Mallick defended party MLA Umakanta Samantray and other leaders over the alleged violation of Covid-19 guidelines while attending the funeral of late senior leader Pradeep Maharathy at Swargadwar in Puri. “Uma has done nothing wrong in attending the funeral,” said Mallick.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 13, 2020 10:58 IST
India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Oct 13, 2020 09:34 IST
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
Oct 13, 2020 10:37 IST
2 major Covid-19 vaccine trial halts the world witnessed
Oct 13, 2020 09:46 IST

latest news

Amazon India-IRCTC partnership: How to book train tickets on e-commerce platform
Oct 13, 2020 11:28 IST
Mizoram to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students from Oct 16
Oct 13, 2020 11:17 IST
Act against BJD leaders violating Covid norms, BJP MP tells Naveen Patnaik
Oct 13, 2020 11:13 IST
Not ABD, Stokes believes RCB bowler should have been Man of the Match
Oct 13, 2020 11:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.