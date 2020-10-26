Sections
Act against those violating Covid protocol during festivals, UP Chief Secy tells officials

The UP government may also rope in NGOs and volunteers to create awareness among people on the need to wear masks and maintain physical distance to keep the infection at bay.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 10:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has cautioned against carelessness during the festive season. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT PHOTO)

Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Sunday asked officials to ensure use of public address systems at religious and other crowded places to urge people to comply with the Covid-19 protocol related to social distancing and wearing of masks.

At a meeting to review the pandemic, he said NGOs and volunteers could also be roped in to create awareness among people on the need to wear masks and maintain physical distance to keep the infection at bay.

Stressing on the need for people to be more alert during festivals, the chief secretary cautioned that the number of positive cases had receded, but the pandemic was still there.

Tiwari asked officials to resort to videography and rely on CCTVs to identify people who do not wear masks and maintain physical distance at crowded places and take action against them accordingly.

