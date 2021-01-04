Sections
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry

India’s cumulative tests have gone past 17.5 crore (17,56,35,761), with 7,35,978 samples being tested the previous day, it said.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by NIlavro Ghosh, New Delhi

India’s Covid-19 recoveries are inching closer to one crore. The total number of recovered cases has surged to 99,46,867, which translates to a recovery rate of 96.19%. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times (Representative Image))

The decline in India’s daily Covid-19 cases has ensured a consistent fall in the active caseload, which constitutes 2.36% of the total infections, while higher testing has led to the positivity rate further going down to 5.89%, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

“One crore tests were conducted in the last 11 days. Higher testing has led to a further decline in the cumulative positivity rate at 5.89%,” the ministry said.

India’s testing infrastructure has received a boost with 2,299 labs across the country, it said.



A net decline of 3,267 cases was recorded in the total active cases the previous day, the ministry said.

As on date, India’s active caseload stands at 2,43,953.

India’s Covid-19 recoveries are inching closer to one crore. The total number of recovered cases has surged to 99,46,867, which translates to a recovery rate of 96.19%.

A total of 19,557 people recovered the previous day, the ministry said.

Of the new recoveries, 76.76% were observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories (UTs) -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Kerala reported the highest number of single-day recoveries at 4,668, followed by 2,064 in Maharashtra and 1,432 in West Bengal.

Of the new cases, 83.90% were concentrated in 10 states and UTs --Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Kerala reported the highest number of new cases at 4,600. Maharashtra reported 3,282 new cases while West Bengal reported 896.

Another 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu -- accounted for 77.57% of the 214 deaths reported the previous day.

Maharashtra reported 35 deaths, followed by 26 in West Bengal and 25 in Kerala.

