Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload: How it happened

Maharashtra continues to report a very high number of new Covid-19 cases with more than 13,000 cases, followed by Karnataka with more than 10,000 cases, according to Union health ministry,

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A healthcare worker collects swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing, at New Delhi’s Amar Colony on Friday. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)

India may be heading towards the seven million mark in terms of the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, but the daily count has been slowly falling.

And in some more good news, the number of active cases in the country has fallen below the nine lakh-mark for the first time in a month, according to the Union health ministry. It comprises merely 12.94 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry said on Friday.

The declining trend of the percentage of active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases. Recoveries in India have exceeded new cases for three continuous weeks, it said.

The country had 8.97 lakh active cases on September 9, the ministry said.



A total of 59,06,069 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country so far and recoveries exceed active cases of infection by 50,12,477, it further said.

This is the result of collaborative action by states and union territories under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, quick hospitalisation and adherence to the standard treatment protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across public and private hospitals and for home isolation cases.

The higher number of recoveries has aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 85.52 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 fatalities, India’s Covid-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it reported 12,134 new cases of the infection and 302 deaths. The total cases in the state rose to 15,06,018, according to health ministry.

