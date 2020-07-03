Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Active monsoon conditions over Mumbai: Heavy rain begins on, to continue through the weekend

Active monsoon conditions over Mumbai: Heavy rain begins on, to continue through the weekend

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities classify light rain between 2.5 and 7.5 mm; moderate rain (7.6-35.5 mm); heavy rain (35.6-64.4 mm); and extremely heavy rain (64.5 - 124.4 mm).

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 11:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert -- heavy to very heavy rain -- for Friday and Saturday, but the intensity is likely to lessen from Sunday. (PTI)

The city and its suburbs woke up to light to moderate spells of rain, as the weather bureau declared active monsoon conditions over north Konkan, including Mumbai, on Friday.

Mumbai and its suburbs received overnight rains -- recorded over 12 hours since 8:30 pm on Thursday -- of 54.1 millimetres (mm) and 11.4 mm, respectively.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities classify light rain between 2.5 and 7.5 mm; moderate rain (7.6-35.5 mm); heavy rain (35.6-64.4 mm); and extremely heavy rain (64.5 - 124.4 mm).

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert -- heavy to very heavy rain -- for Friday and Saturday, but the intensity is likely to lessen from Sunday.



“Isolated areas in south and central Mumbai have recorded approximately 70 mm overnight rainfall. Radar images are indicating active monsoon conditions over Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, will receive heavy incessant rains for the next 48 hours. People are advised to avoid travelling,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director, western region, IMD.

“The offshore trough (weather system) over the west coast is active. Moisture incursions due to these westerlies are enhancing the monsoon current over the region. An associated cyclonic circulation over the mid-tropospheric region is assisting further enhancement of rain activity,” he added.

Independent meteorologists have warned of waterlogging across Mumbai because of the forecast for heavy rains for the next 48 years.

“Low-lying areas in the city are at risk between Saturday evening and the first half of Sunday due to the forecast for heavy rains over the Konkan region, including Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts,” said Akshay Deoras, an independent meteorologist and a Ph.D. researcher at the University of Reading, the United Kingdom (UK).

The city and suburbs might receive intermittent spells of rainfall from Friday to Sunday and the likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers across isolated places, the weather bureau’s forecast said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian shares hit near four-month highs, record surge in virus cases caps gains
Jul 03, 2020 11:20 IST
Delhi University releases revised datesheet for open book exam 2020, check here
Jul 03, 2020 11:19 IST
WATCH | Pace, seam, rhythm: Shami returns to bowling
Jul 03, 2020 11:20 IST
ICMR-Bharat Biotech to expedite clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine, plan launch by August 15
Jul 03, 2020 11:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.