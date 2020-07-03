Active monsoon conditions over Mumbai: Heavy rain begins on, to continue through the weekend

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert -- heavy to very heavy rain -- for Friday and Saturday, but the intensity is likely to lessen from Sunday. (PTI)

The city and its suburbs woke up to light to moderate spells of rain, as the weather bureau declared active monsoon conditions over north Konkan, including Mumbai, on Friday.

Mumbai and its suburbs received overnight rains -- recorded over 12 hours since 8:30 pm on Thursday -- of 54.1 millimetres (mm) and 11.4 mm, respectively.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities classify light rain between 2.5 and 7.5 mm; moderate rain (7.6-35.5 mm); heavy rain (35.6-64.4 mm); and extremely heavy rain (64.5 - 124.4 mm).

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert -- heavy to very heavy rain -- for Friday and Saturday, but the intensity is likely to lessen from Sunday.

“Isolated areas in south and central Mumbai have recorded approximately 70 mm overnight rainfall. Radar images are indicating active monsoon conditions over Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, will receive heavy incessant rains for the next 48 hours. People are advised to avoid travelling,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director, western region, IMD.

“The offshore trough (weather system) over the west coast is active. Moisture incursions due to these westerlies are enhancing the monsoon current over the region. An associated cyclonic circulation over the mid-tropospheric region is assisting further enhancement of rain activity,” he added.

Independent meteorologists have warned of waterlogging across Mumbai because of the forecast for heavy rains for the next 48 years.

“Low-lying areas in the city are at risk between Saturday evening and the first half of Sunday due to the forecast for heavy rains over the Konkan region, including Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts,” said Akshay Deoras, an independent meteorologist and a Ph.D. researcher at the University of Reading, the United Kingdom (UK).

The city and suburbs might receive intermittent spells of rainfall from Friday to Sunday and the likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers across isolated places, the weather bureau’s forecast said.