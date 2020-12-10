Sections
Activist Trupti Desai, on her way to Shirdi to remove temple notice, detained

Workers of various political parties celebrated Trupti Desai’s detention by bursting crackers.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 16:16 IST

By Hindustan Times, Pune, Hindustan Times Pune

Activist Trupti Desai. (Videograb)

Social activist Trupti Desai and some members of her outfit were detained at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were going to Shirdi to remove boards put up outside the Saibaba temple asking devotees to dress in a “civilised” manner.

Workers of various political parties celebrated her detention by bursting crackers.

The trust at Saibaba temple has put up boards appealing to devotees to be dressed in a “civilised” manner, or as per the “Indian culture”, when they come to the sacred place to offer prayers following complaints from locals and other devotees. Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate had clarified that it is only an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees.

On her way to Shirdi in a bus, Desai was stopped by police near Supe and later detained with her supporters. Earlier on Tuesday, sub-divisional magistrate Govind Shinde had served notice to Desai, asking her not to enter Shirdi in Ahmednagar district from December 8 midnight to December 11 midnight citing law and order.

Desai defied the notice and headed to Shirdi with over 10 members of her outfit ‘Bhumata Brigade’ to remove the boards at the Saibaba temple there.

Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil said the police have detained around 15 people, including Desai. “The action against Desai has been taken under section 68 of the Bombay Police Act,” said Patil.

