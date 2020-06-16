Activists condemn naming Mander in Delhi riots case charge sheets

Police have not charged Mander in any case related to the riots but have explained in the charge sheet that the anti-CAA protests led to the north-east Delhi riots (Hindustan Times)

A group of at least 160 prominent academics, activists, and artists from across the country issued a statement on Monday condemning the police for mentioning the name of social activist Harsh Mander in charge sheets pertaining to the February riots in north-east Delhi.

They said Mander’s name was mentioned to concoct a “chronology” and create a false narrative about the riots. The chronology has been mentioned in at least three charge sheets, including the one against suspended councillor Tahir Hussain (one of the main accused in the riots).

Quoting from the charge sheet, the group said under the head, “Brief Facts of the Case - Chronology Of Events Leading To Riots In North-East, Delhi (Point 17. Para 4)”, police wrote: ”Mr. Harsh Mander, who visited the site on 16/12/19 and instigated the protestors to not have faith in the Supreme Court and to fight their battle on road to get justice. He, however, used a façade of peace in a part of his speech.”

The group said in a joint statement, “There cannot be anything more ridiculous than saying Harsh Mander used a “façade of peace. He has devoted his entire life to the cause of peace and harmony in society.”

Among the 160 academics and activists were Abhijit Sen , former member of the Planning Commission, Achin Vanaik, retired professor of international relations, Delhi University, Admiral L Ramdas, Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, film-maker and actress Aparna Sen, and JNU professor Atul Sood.

