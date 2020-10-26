Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India

Actor Payal Ghosh has joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing, according to news agency ANI on Monday. Ghosh had recently accused Anurag Kashyap of rape, a charge denied by the filmmaker.

The actor had filed a rape case against Kashyap in September and met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, demanding action against the filmmaker. She was accompanied by Athawale, a Rajya Sabha member. The two had also met Mumbai Polic joint commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil, seeking security for the actor.

Mumbai Police had booked Kashyap after the actor accused him of sexual misconduct. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Versova Police station on September 22 after the actor, along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute, approached the police. The FIR was registered under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her police complaint, Payal Ghosh alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.