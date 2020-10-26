Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India

Actor Payal Ghosh has been named as the vice president of the women’s wing of Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A).

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 14:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

Actor Payal Ghosh has joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing, according to news agency ANI on Monday. Ghosh had recently accused Anurag Kashyap of rape, a charge denied by the filmmaker.

The actor had filed a rape case against Kashyap in September and met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, demanding action against the filmmaker. She was accompanied by Athawale, a Rajya Sabha member. The two had also met Mumbai Polic joint commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil, seeking security for the actor.

Mumbai Police had booked Kashyap after the actor accused him of sexual misconduct. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Versova Police station on September 22 after the actor, along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute, approached the police. The FIR was registered under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her police complaint, Payal Ghosh alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 14:54 IST
SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
Oct 26, 2020 12:28 IST
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
Oct 26, 2020 14:47 IST
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
Oct 26, 2020 12:06 IST

latest news

India’s Covid-19 fatality rate at lowest since March 22: Health ministry
Oct 26, 2020 14:57 IST
Stubble burning: SC suspends earlier order appointing Justice Lokur as one-man committee
Oct 26, 2020 14:55 IST
Malaysian PM faces calls to resign after king declines proposal for Covid-19 emergency
Oct 26, 2020 14:53 IST
‘Outside noise isn’t what matters’: Stokes after match winning ton
Oct 26, 2020 14:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.