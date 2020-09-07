Actor Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently being investigated by CBI, ED and NRC in Sushant Singh Rajput case, filed a complaint before Mumbai Police on Monday against Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital a station for allegedly prescribing medicines to the late actor which are prohibited under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty in her complaint said that Priyanka had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he “appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law.”

In her complaint Rhea has said that she was staying with Rajput from December 2019 to June 8, 2020. She has stated in her complaint that during the course of her relationship she learnt that Sushant was undergoing treatment for various mental health issues and had been diagnosed as suffering from Bipolar disorder by multiple renowned doctors.

Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint further stated that the “drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.”

“On morning of June 8, 2020, the deceased had been on his phone incessantly and when I enquired what he was doing, he showed me the messages he was exchanging with his sister Priyanka Singh. I say that I was shocked upon reading the said messages as his sister Priyanka had sent him a list of medications to take,” stated Rhea in her complaint.

After a marathon six-hour questioning on Sunday,Rhea Chakraborty was back at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in South Mumbai at 9.30 am on Monday as part of the agency’s probe into a drugs case linked to the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier on Saturday, Showik and Samuel Miranda were remanded in the NCB custody till September 9.