Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty for procuring and consuming drugs. The arrest comes after three days of questioning by the NCB.

“Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed,” said deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra. The arrest comes after three days of questioning by the NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty was being questioned over drug abuse case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. The NCB had questioned her for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was confronted with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket.

The NCB arrested the three men in this case last week. Chakraborty’s family and lawyer had said that they anticipate her arrest after Showik was taken into custody.

The agency had earlier said that it had obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

Chakraborty’s father Indrajit had issued an emotional statement after his son’s arrest. “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter,” Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (retd) had said in the statement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death.

Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI that are probing different angles surrounding Rajput’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy had indicated that he died by suicide. His father, however, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of driving his son to suicide and misappropriating his money. Chakraborty has denied the allegations on several occasions.