Actor Shamna Kasim receives threat, extortion calls; 4 arrested

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:07 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Shamna Kasim, who began her acting career in 2007, has acted in more than 40 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. (Photo: @shamna_kasim)

The Kerala police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly threatening and extorting money from south Indian actor Shamna Kasim.

Kasim’s father, in his complaint to the police, alleged that the extortionists were threatening to release some video clips.

A person called the actor’s father to talk about a marriage proposal. Elaborating on the subject, the person said that the groom, who has a business in Dubai, comes from a family in Kozhikode in north Kerala.

Later, six people visited the actor’s house in Kochi and made videos of all relatives. Subsequently, they started demanding money, when the money was refused, they, the actor’s father alleged, started making threatening calls.



The address given by the so-called marriage party turned out to be fake, said the father.

Police were able to make arrests by tracking the calls made to the father and actor. More arrests are likely, said the police, adding that the suspects were part of a well-knit extortion racket.

“No one else should fall in such a trap, that is why I told my parents to file a complaint. They seem to be a part of an extortion gang,” Shamna told a Malayalam news channel.

Shamna, who began her acting career in 2007, has acted in more than 40 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema

Three years ago, a popular actor was abducted and sexually assaulted by a criminal gang in Kochi. They set her free later but threatened to circulate the video of assault if she approached the police. However, she filed a complaint the same day, and actor Dileep was arrested five months after the incident on charges of hiring a criminal gang to settle personal scores with her.

The trial is currently underway in a special court.

